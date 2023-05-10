Left Menu

Karnataka Assembly polls: 7.89 per cent voting recorded till 9 am

The highest voter turnout was recorded at 12.47 per cent in Dakshina Kannada till 9 am today.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2023 10:18 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 10:18 IST
A bride at Mudigere booth in Makonahalli in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru District (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka, where voting began at 7 am on Wednesday in Assembly elections recorded an approximate voter turnout of 7.83 per cent till 9 am, according to the Election Commission. The polls would seal the electoral fates of 2,615 candidates across parties in the State.

The highest voter turnout was recorded at 12.47 per cent in Dakshina Kannada till 9 am today. Voting is being held for 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka with 2,615 candidates in the fray.

As per the Election Commission, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)Central recorded a 7.89 per cent of voter turnout while BBMP (North) at 7.55 per cent, BBMP (South) at 8.22 per cent, Bagalkot at 8.52 per cent, Bangalore Rural at 7.72 per cent, Bangalore Urban at 9.11 per cent, Belgaum at 7.47 am and Bellary at 8.84 per cent till 9 am. These assembly elections, are a critical test for the ruling BJP that's hoping to beat precedent and return to power as well as for the Congress looking for electoral revival.

Several key leaders including Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, State Minister K Sudhakar, and Congress state President DK Shivakumar were among early voters. (ANI)

