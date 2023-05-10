BRS leader K Kavitha urges Karnataka electors to reject 'hatred', vote for 'development'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday, without mentioning any party, asked Karnataka voters to cast the ballot for development and prosperity.

''Dear Karnataka, Reject Hatred! Vote for development, prosperity & well-being of the society and the people,'' she said in a tweet.

Voting for the high-stakes Assembly elections in Karnataka began at 7 am today.

Though the BRS toyed with the idea of contesting the Karnataka polls, it decided not to go ahead as its friendly party JD(S) is in fray and also there was lack of sufficient time for preparation ahead of election, BRS sources had earlier indicated.

Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy earlier attended the event related to name change of TRS to BRS last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)