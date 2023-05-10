Left Menu

BRS leader K Kavitha urges Karnataka electors to reject 'hatred', vote for 'development'

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-05-2023 10:24 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 10:23 IST
BRS leader K Kavitha urges Karnataka electors to reject 'hatred', vote for 'development'
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday, without mentioning any party, asked Karnataka voters to cast the ballot for development and prosperity.

''Dear Karnataka, Reject Hatred! Vote for development, prosperity & well-being of the society and the people,'' she said in a tweet.

Voting for the high-stakes Assembly elections in Karnataka began at 7 am today.

Though the BRS toyed with the idea of contesting the Karnataka polls, it decided not to go ahead as its friendly party JD(S) is in fray and also there was lack of sufficient time for preparation ahead of election, BRS sources had earlier indicated.

Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy earlier attended the event related to name change of TRS to BRS last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023