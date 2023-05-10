Karnataka Assembly polls: Prakash Raj, Amulya, other actors cast votes in Bengaluru

Prakash Raj on Wednesday cast his vote in Karnataka Assembly Elections at St Joseph's School in Shanti Nagar, Bengaluru. "We've to vote against communal politics. We need Karnataka to be beautiful," Prakash Raj said after casting his vote.

Several actors also cast their votes today. Amulya and her husband cast their votes at a polling booth in RR Nagar, Bengaluru.

Ganesh, his wife, and actor Ramesh Aravind arrived at a polling booth in RR Nagar, Bengaluru to cast their votes. The polling for the Karnataka Assembly elections began at 7 am amid tight security and will continue till 6 pm.

According to the Election Commission, till 9 am voters' turnout was 7.83 per cent. The polls will seal the electoral fates of 2,615 candidates across parties in the State.

The highest voter turnout was recorded at 12.47 per cent in Dakshina Kannada till 9 am today. Voting is being held for 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka with 2,615 candidates in the fray.

As per the Election Commission, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Central recorded a 7.89 per cent of voter turnout while BBMP (North) at 7.55 per cent, BBMP (South) at 8.22 per cent, Bagalkot at 8.52 per cent, Bangalore Rural at 7.72 per cent, Bangalore Urban at 9.11 per cent, Belgaum at 7.47 am and Bellary at 8.84 per cent till 9 am. These assembly elections are a critical test for the ruling BJP that's hoping to beat precedent and return to power as well as for the Congress looking for electoral revival.

Several key leaders including Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, State Minister K Sudhakar, and Congress state President DK Shivakumar were among early voters. (ANI)

