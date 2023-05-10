Opposition should be respected, I think PM Modi will also move in this direction: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the opposition should be respected in democracy and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ''will also move in this direction''. ''If this is done, the ruling dispensation and the opposition will be able to serve the country with more vigour,'' he said at a function to launch various projects in the presence of Modi.

''The opposition should be respected. I think that you (PM) will also move in this direction,'' Gehlot said.

The Rajasthan chief minister also said that former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi laid down their lives for the nation. ''If we all work together, the country will remain united,'' he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara town of Rajasthan's Rajsamand district.

From the temple, the prime minister reached a venue from where he is scheduled to launch development projects costing over Rs 5,500 cr in Rajasthan.

The focus of the projects is on bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in the region.

