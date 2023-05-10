"Unstable Pakistan dangerous for us, hope Imran Khan is not harmed": Farooq Abdullah on situation in Pakistan

With Pakistan facing political turmoil and civil disorder following arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a corruption case, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has said that an unstable Pakistan is dangerous for India and hoped that something better will come and people will have a peaceful life. "An unstable Pakistan is dangerous for us. We need a stable Pakistan which is essential for peace in the sub-continent... We would wish that country well. It's our neighbour and we hope something better will come and people will have a peaceful life," Farooq Abdullah, a former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said.

He hoped that Imran Khan is safe and is released before the general elections in Pakistan. Farooq Abdullah said Pakistan has seen assassinations of its top leaders

"It is a tragedy of Pakistan for a long time. Unfortunately, they have a chequered history right from the time of independence. The first Prime Minister was assassinated....is a constant history of assassinations. Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was also hanged. His daughter Benazir Bhuttoji was also assassinated...," he said. "Now with the present situation they are in, economically in a very desperate condition, also recent floods...have put that country in a very miserable state," he added.

He said it is vital that Pakistan stabilises itself and hoped that Imran Khan's life is safe. "Imran Khan, who is very popular, is asking for elections which is coming, they say, in four-months time. I hope he is released for that. I hope he is not harmed. The most important thing is, I hope, his life is safe. We would wish that country well. It is our neighbour," the National Conference leader said.

Imran Khan, who was arrested by Rangers from outside the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, was on Wednesday indicted in the Toshakhana case. The Shehbaz Sharif government has taken strong action against supports of Imran Khan amid nationwide protests.

Reports in Pakistan media said over 1,050 have been arrested in Punjab province. (ANI)

