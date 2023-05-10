Left Menu

SC judgment will decide whether democracy exists in country, says MVA; Shiv Sena asserts its camp not nervous

Ahead of the Supreme Court judgment that will decide the fate of the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra, Opposition bloc MVA on Wednesday said the verdict will determine if democracy exists in the country and judiciary functions independently.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2023 19:36 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 19:34 IST
SC judgment will decide whether democracy exists in country, says MVA; Shiv Sena asserts its camp not nervous
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Supreme Court judgment that will decide the fate of the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra, Opposition bloc MVA on Wednesday said the verdict will determine if democracy ''exists'' in the country and judiciary ''functions'' independently. On the other side, Shiv Sena spokesperson and party MLA Sanjay Shirsat asserted that there is no nervousness in their camp as they had factored in all aspects before revolting (last year). “We have seen the results…the Election Commission gave us the party name and symbol and we won the first stage,” Shirsat said. The judgment will decide the fate of the Sena-BJP government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is one of the 16 MLAs whose disqualification plea is before the Supreme Court. Last June, Shinde and 39 MLAs rebelled against the undivided Shiv Sena leadership resulting in the party’s split and collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which also comprised the NCP and Congress, led by Uddhav Thackeray. Shinde later tied up with the BJP to return as the CM. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the judgment will be crucial for Indian democracy and the Constitution. He hoped that the judgment would strengthen the Constitution. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that the impending verdict will determine the future of the country. “The Supreme Court judgment will decide whether there is democracy in the country, legislatures are functioning as per the Constitution, judiciary is functioning independently. We are hopeful that we will get justice. I am confident that the Supreme Court of the country is independent,” Raut told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023