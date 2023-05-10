Opposition should be respected, I think PM Modi will also move in this direction: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday stressed that Opposition should be respected in democracy and expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also ''move in this direction'', as the two leaders shared the dais at an event in the state.

''Vipaksh ke bina paksh kaisa (Can there be a ruling side without the Opposition). The Opposition should also be respected.

''I think that you (PM) will also move in this direction, then the ruling dispensation and the opposition will be able to serve the country with more vigour,'' Gehlot said in the prime minister's presence at the function to launch various projects in Rajsamand district's Nathdwara town.

When the chief minister stood up to deliver his address, the audience started chanting 'Modi, Modi'. At this, the prime minister signalled the people to calm down so that Gehlot could speak without interruption.

In a statement later, Gehlot objected to Prime Minister Modi's criticism of previous governments in his speech at the event, saying he should recognise their contribution as the country has not been built in a day.

The Congress leader noted that he was present at the event as the state chief minister and the prime minister should have refrained from criticising the previous governments by making political statements.

''Modiji asked why railway lines, electricity lines and medical colleges were not started earlier. Probably Modi ji forgot that the country he inherited had seen 67 years of development after independence,'' he said.

The chief minister said that he would like to appeal to the prime minister that instead of insulting predecessors at government events, he should thank them because they handed over a country that he can represent in the world today.

Speaking after Gehlot's address, Prime Minister Modi said that some people are so full of negativity that they don't want to see anything good happen in the country and only like to create controversy.

History is witness that for sustainable and rapid development, it is necessary to create modern infrastructure along with a basic system, the prime minister said.

"If a sufficient number of medical colleges had already been built, then there would have been no shortage of doctors. If every house would have started getting water earlier, then Jal Jeevan Mission would not have to be started," he said.

He said Rajasthan has also suffered for not building infrastructure with foresight.

Modi said those who measure everything with votes are unable to devise plans keeping the country in mind.

In his statement, Gehlot said that when the British left India in 1947, the installed capacity of electricity was only 1362 MW, which increased to about 2.5 lakh MW by 2014.

''This is just an example. In every field including education, health infrastructure, railways, IT, there has been progress in the same way from 1947 till today,'' he said.

At the rally, Gehlot said that in a democracy there is no enmity but a fight of ideology and everyone has the right to speak.

He said that former prime minister Indira Gandhi laid down her life to keep the country united and did not allow the creation of Khalistan.

Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi too was assassinated, he said, adding, ''History says that if we all walk together then the country will remain united.'' Asserting that tension and violence obstruct development, Gehlot told Prime Minister Modi, ''I hope your message will always keep the nation together.'' Gehlot also highlighted some of the initiatives of his government and demanded that the Centre enact laws to ensure the right to health and social security for the people.

The Rajasthan chief minister said his government was providing cylinders to Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries for Rs 500, adding the prime minister should also think in this direction.

Gehlot reiterated the demand for national project status for Eastern Rajasthan Canal Projects and urged the prime minister to start the pending railway projects in the state.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi offered prayers at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara town.

He launched various projects costing over Rs 5,500 crore.

