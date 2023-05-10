Left Menu

Karnataka polls: 23-yr-old delivers baby at polling station in Ballari

Of these, a total of 94,931 senior citizens and PwDs cast their vote from home, the poll panel said.Home voting facility was introduced by the EC post the Covid pandemic for those 80 years and above and those suffering rom coronavirus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 20:05 IST
Karnataka polls: 23-yr-old delivers baby at polling station in Ballari
  • Country:
  • India

In a ''rare incident'', a 23-year-old woman delivered a baby at a polling station in Karnataka's Ballari on Wednesday, the Election Commission said.

The woman had arrived at the polling station in Kurlagindi village of Ballari to exercise her right to franchise in the assembly elections, the poll panel said.

Women officials and female voters helped in the delivery, it said.

Karnataka, which went to polls on Wednesday, witnessed a voter turnout of 65.69 per cent till 5 pm. According to the latest voter turnout for the polls to the 224-member Assembly, Ramanagara recorded the highest turnout of 78.22 per cent, while the lowest polling was from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) South limits (parts of Bengaluru city) at 48.63 per cent, election officials said.

The state is mainly witnessing a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular). For the first time in Karnataka, home voting facility was provided for octogenarian and voters with benchmark disability. Over 80,000 senior citizens who are 80 years and above, 19,279 persons with disability and 15,328 essential service personnel in the state had registered for home voting. Of these, a total of 94,931 senior citizens and PwDs cast their vote from home, the poll panel said.

Home voting facility was introduced by the EC post the Covid pandemic for those 80 years and above and those suffering rom coronavirus. The facility of home voting has been used by voters in various states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023