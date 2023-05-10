BJP-JJP alliance based on 'selfish interests', says Hooda

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday targeted Haryana's BJP-JJP government, saying their alliance was based on ''selfish interests'' and not policies.

The former Haryana chief minister alleged that the state government has not taken any decision in the favour of the people.

''Their alliance is not based on policies, but selfish interests. When they forged the alliance (in 2019), they had said that they will have a Common Minimum Programme. Have you ever heard any meeting take place since then?'' Hooda told reporters here after chairing the state unit's legislature party meeting.

Hooda claimed under the Congress rule, Haryana was ahead in various spheres, ''but under this government today, it is number one in unemployment, crime and corruption.'' Reacting to the Haryana Cabinet approving the Excise Policy for 2023-24 with a Rs 10,000 crore target, Hooda, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, said during the last few years, the government has set targets but failed to achieve them.

Hooda also alleged pilferage in excise, saying ''They don't have a record of how much the production is and how much is the sale..there is a big scandal in excise... My allegation is there is pilferage in excise.'' Hooda said on May 13, the CLP will go to Jantar Mantar to extend support to grapplers protesting there since April 23, demanding the arrest of the Wrestling Federation of India president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

''We want justice for them. Those sportspersons who brought glory for the nation and those who should have been in a stadium are forced to protest at Jantar Mantar,'' he said.

State Congress chief Udai Bhan said at the CLP meeting here that it was decided to extend till July the party's 'Haath Say Haath Jodo' programme in the state.

He also said that on June 25, 'Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh' programme of the state unit of the party will be held in Bhiwani, which will be the eighth of the tenth parliamentary constituency to be covered under the direct public connect programme.

Hisar and Rohtak parliamentary constituencies will also be covered later, he said.

Hooda dismissed Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's "Jan Samvad" interaction programme with villagers, alleging his government had been "sleeping" for the past nine years, and was reaching out to villagers as polls were approaching.

''This is not Jan Samvad, but a Chunavi Samvad,'' Hooda said.

Replying to a question, Hooda dismissed that there is any infighting in the Haryana Congress unit.

Asked about senior Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary's remarks that they had no information about party programmes and were not invited to events, Hooda quipped, ''We invite everyone to all the meetings... There is no infighting in the Congress.'' He claimed that it was the state unit of the BJP that was ''not united''.

''In Adampur assembly bypolls, (Union minister and Gurugram MP) Rao Inderjeet and (senior BJP leader) Chaudhary Birender Singh were not seen,'' he said.

Hooda also exuded confidence that the Congress will form the government in Karnataka where elections were held on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)