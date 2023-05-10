Left Menu

FM Sitharaman leaves for Japan to attend G 7 meeting

Updated: 10-05-2023 21:45 IST
FM Sitharaman leaves for Japan to attend G 7 meeting
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday embarked on an official two-day visit to Niigata, Japan, to attend a G7 meeting.

India is an invitee to G 7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting.

''During her visit, FM Smt.@nsitharaman will also have multilateral and bilateral engagements with her counterparts, besides a roundtable meeting with business leaders and investors,'' a finance ministry tweet said.

During her trip, she will address investors and business leaders in Tokyo.

Besides, she will address a seminar on 'Economic Policy in Pursuit of Welfare' at the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting while two other sessions--Tackling Immediate Challenges Facing Developing Countries and Strengthening International Cooperation for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth.

The G7 is a forum of leading industrialised nations--Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Representatives of the European Union are always present at the annual meeting of the heads of state and government of the G 7.

