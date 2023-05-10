Left Menu

Eknath Shinde will continue to be Maharashtra CM: Fadnavis

Eknath Shinde will continue to be the chief minister of Maharashtra and the next elections will be contested under his leadership, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.His comments came as political circles in the state are on the edge a day ahead of the verdict of the Supreme Court on petitions pertaining to the 2022 Shiv Sena-centric political crisis, caused by Shindes revolt against Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 22:00 IST
Eknath Shinde will continue to be Maharashtra CM: Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Eknath Shinde will continue to be the chief minister of Maharashtra and the next elections will be contested under his leadership, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

His comments came as political circles in the state are on the edge a day ahead of the verdict of the Supreme Court on petitions pertaining to the 2022 Shiv Sena-centric political crisis, caused by Shinde's revolt against Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. Queried on whether Shinde will step down from his post in the event of an adverse ruling regarding the disqualification of 16 MLAs of his camp, Fadnavis said this discussion has no meaning. ''I am sorry to use the word but it is an arena of idiots. I am telling you that Eknath Shinde will remain the chief minister and we will contest the next elections under his leadership. "Why would Shinde submit his resignation? There is no need to indulge in any kind of speculation. What mistakes he had made?" Fadnavis asked. A five-judge SC constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will deliver its verdict on pleas related to the political crisis that led to the fall of the three-party MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray following a revolt by Shinde in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023