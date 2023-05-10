PM meets CISCO CEO, says good to see firm harnessing wide range of opportunities available in India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met CISCO CEO Chuck Robbins and said it is good to see the US-based firm harnessing the wide range of opportunities available in India.
In a tweet, the CEO of US network gear maker Cisco thanked Modi for his leadership.
''Thrilled to announce @Cisco is investing in manufacturing in India, with an aim to drive over USD 1B in combined domestic production & exports,'' Robbins tweeted and shared pictures of his meeting with Modi.
Tagging Robbins' tweet, Modi said, ''Delighted to meet you @ChuckRobbins and good to see @Cisco harnessing the wide range of opportunities available in India.''
