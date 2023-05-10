Left Menu

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi to meet Sharad Pawar and Uddhav in Mumbai on May 11

Bihar Chief Minister, and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav will meet Nationalist Congress Party NCP president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray during their Mumbai visit on Thursday, a JD U MLC said.The duo will visit Thackerays residence and later meet Pawar at his home.

Updated: 10-05-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 22:31 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
The duo will visit Thackeray's residence and later meet Pawar at his home. The Janata Dal (United) supreme leader has been meeting Opposition leaders to strengthen the bloc against BJP ahead of the 2024 polls. He met his Odisha couterpart Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar.

Kumar and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Yadav will have lunch at Matoshree, the private residence of Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra, said JD (U) MLC Kapil Patil. They will meet Pawar at his south Mumbai residence 'Silver Oak' in the evening, he added. Kumar had caught the national imagination with his pitch for a “united opposition” which, he believes, can take on and defeat the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha polls.

The JD(U) supreme leader, who had stunned the BJP last year when he snapped ties and stripped it of power, is coming to Mumbai at a time when the western state is witnessing political turbulence.

Pawar on Monday said he and Kumar will meet when the latter visits Mumbai on May 11. ''Our outlook is that an alternative (to the BJP government) is needed in the country. Those who wish to contribute to it, be it Nitish or Mamata (West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress leader), in my view we all need to work together for the same,” the NCP chief had said.

