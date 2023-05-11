Left Menu

June deadline for Germany's 2024 budget decision no longer feasible -finmin

Lindner has already said that even more savings must be made and new spending should only come from existing funds. According to government sources, there is currently a gap of around 20 billion euros ($22.02 billion) in the plans for 2024.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-05-2023 11:18 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 11:16 IST
June deadline for Germany's 2024 budget decision no longer feasible -finmin
Christian Lindner Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Thursday that a planned cabinet decision on the 2024 federal budget on June 21 is no longer feasible as the coalition government remains in deadlock.

The three-party government - comprising Lindner's Free Democrats, the Social Democrats and the Greens - had been due to vote on the budget on June 21 after Lindner postponed the presentation of the final draft indefinitely in March. On Thursday, Lindner said on his way to Japan for a Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers' meeting that June 21 "no longer applies."

Now the bill must be drawn up by September at the latest, though it is unclear whether this can be achieved. The budget needs to be consolidated significantly after massive increases in spending during the coronavirus pandemic and due to higher energy costs as a result of the Ukraine war.

At the same time, several ministries have registered projects that require financing. Lindner has already said that even more savings must be made and new spending should only come from existing funds.

According to government sources, there is currently a gap of around 20 billion euros ($22.02 billion) in the plans for 2024. ($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orb...

 Global
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023