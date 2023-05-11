Brazil's Haddad raises concerns about economic situation, drought in Argentina
Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad expressed serious concerns on Thursday that Argentina's economic challenges and a major drought there could affect the country's "political destiny" and usher in an extremist government.
"We are worried because this situation may affect the political destiny of Argentina," Haddad told U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a meeting on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers meeting in Japan.
Haddad said Brazil was keeping a close eye on the situation in Argentina, where the current drought could reduce exports by 20%, mindful of previous far-right political shifts elsewhere in Latin America.
