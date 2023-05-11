Left Menu

Timeline of Shiv Sena-centric political crisis in Maharashtra

BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar elected as Speaker.July 4 Shinde wins floor test in assembly with 164 votes polled in his favour and 99 against him.October 8 Ahead of the November 3 Andheri East Assembly bypoll, Election Commission orders freezing the Shiv Senas bow and arrow election symbol.Thackeray group given burning torch mashal and name Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-05-2023 12:52 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 12:50 IST
Timeline of Shiv Sena-centric political crisis in Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following is the timeline of the Shiv Sena-centric political crisis in Maharashtra.

June 20, 2022: Maharashtra Legislative Council elections held. Soon after voting, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde becomes unreachable. It later emerges that Shinde and 11 other MLAs went to Surat in BJP-governed Gujarat.

June 21: After suspected cross-voting in Legislative Council elections, Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting of all Shiv Sena MLAs. Shinde removed from the post of Shiv Sena legislature party leader.

June 22: Shinde, along with 40 MLAs moves to Guwahati, Assam, another BJP-ruled state.

June 23: Shinde declared leader of the Shiv Sena legislature party by the rebel camp.

Assembly Deputy Speaker Narahari Zirwal serves disqualification notice to 16 rebel legislators after Shiv Sena filesa petition.

The same day, Uddhav Thackeray moves out of his official residence 'Varsha' in south Mumbai, and shifts to Matoshree, the Thackeray family's private bungalow in suburban Bandra.

June 26: Shinde moves Supreme Court to challenge rejection of no-confidence vote against Zirwal.

June 29: Uddhav Thackeray resigns as CM, drawing curtains on the nine-day political upheaval unleashed by Shinde group’s rebellion.

Thackeray resigned minutes after Supreme Court ruled that he must prove his government still has a majority the next day.

June 30: Less than 24 hours after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as CM while addressing people of the state via Facebook link, Shinde is sworn in as CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as deputy CM.

July 3-4: Special two-day session of assembly held. BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar elected as Speaker.

July 4: Shinde wins floor test in assembly with 164 votes polled in his favour and 99 against him.

October 8: Ahead of the November 3 Andheri (East) Assembly bypoll, Election Commission orders freezing the Shiv Sena's ''bow and arrow'' election symbol.

Thackeray group given burning torch (mashal) and name ''Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray''. Shinde group allotted the name ''Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena'' and symbol of two swords and a shield.

February 17, 2023: Election Commission orders that the party name 'Shiv Sena' and the party symbol 'Bow and Arrow' will be retained by the Eknath Shinde faction.

February 20: Legislative office of the Shiv Sena party at Vidhan Bhavan handed over to Shinde group.

May 11: Supreme Court says status quo ante cannot be ordered by restoring Maha Vikas Aghadi government as then CM Uddhav Thackeray did not face floor test.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orb...

 Global
3
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023