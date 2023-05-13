Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Pope Francis at the Vatican, telling the pontiff it was a “great honour.” The meeting on Saturday comes during the Ukrainian’s visit to Rome, where he also met with Italian officials.

The pontiff has previously offered his efforts to try to end the war that Russia began with its invasion of Ukraine a year ago. Neither side immediately gave details of the talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)