PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-05-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 13-05-2023 21:35 IST
Adityanath thanks people for forming 'triple-engine' govt in UP
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday thanked the people of Uttar Pradesh and congratulated BJP workers for forming a ''triple-engine government'' in the state after the party's ''biggest victory'' in the urban local body polls.

He said the win was a result of better coordination between the government and the organisation.

Flanked by Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak at a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Adityanath said the BJP has won all the 17 municipal corporations for the first time.

''In all 17 municipal corporations, voters have reposed faith in BJP,'' he said.

The chief minister said in the elections conducted in 199 out of the 200 municipal councils, BJP won double the seats won by it in 2017, when it got 60.

The BJP has achieved unprecedented success this time in all nagar panchayats and the party has won more than two-and-a-half times of what it won in 2017, he added.

''The hard work of BJP workers, better coordination between the government and the organisation and the able and successful leadership of the prime minister and under his guidance, the Bharatiya Janata Party achieved its biggest victory in the UP municipal elections so far,'' he said.

BJP's state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, and Sanjay Nishad of the alliance partner Nishad Party were also present at the press conference.

Earlier in a tweet, the chief minister said, ''Hearty congratulations to all the dedicated and hardworking workers of the BJP and the people of Uttar Pradesh, who love good governance, on the massive victory of the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh municipal elections.'' ''This massive victory reflects the successful guidance of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and immense public faith in the pro-people, developmental and all-inclusive policies of the double-engine government,'' he added.

The chief minister also congratulated the people on forming a triple-engine government in the state.

Adityanath had led the campaign for the urban local body polls, holding several election meetings across the state. During the campaign, he had repeatedly urged voters to add a third wheel to the double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

