Russia rejects accusations it interfered in Turkey elections -news agencies

Russia rejects accusations by a Turkish opposition leader that Moscow interfered in the country's presidential election, domestic news agencies cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Saturday. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the main challenger of President Tayyip Erdogan, said on Friday his party has concrete evidence of Russia's responsibility for the release of "deep fake" online content ahead of the vote on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2023 00:38 IST | Created: 14-05-2023 00:38 IST
Russia rejects accusations by a Turkish opposition leader that Moscow interfered in the country's presidential election, domestic news agencies cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Saturday.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the main challenger of President Tayyip Erdogan, said on Friday his party has concrete evidence of Russia's responsibility for the release of "deep fake" online content ahead of the vote on Sunday. Russia has been accused in the past of meddling in foreign polls, including in U.S. elections, which it denies.

"We categorically do not accept the accusations of interference in the Turkish elections. This is out of the question," the agencies cited Peskov as saying. "We are extremely disappointed with this statement of the opposition in Turkey," Peskov was reported as saying, adding that Kilicdaroglu would not be able to provide proof of the supposed interference "because it does not actually exist".

Under Erdogan, Turkey has conducted a diplomatic balancing act since Russia invaded Ukraine. Ankara opposes Western sanctions on Russia and has close ties with both Moscow and Kyiv, its Black Sea neighbours. It has also sent armed drones to help Ukraine.

