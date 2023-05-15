Preliminary results of Thailand's election

Thailand's opposition Move Forward and Pheu Thai parties won the most seats in Sunday's election, paving the way for a challenge to a military status quo after nearly a decade of government led or backed by the army.

Parliamentary seats are distributed based on 400 open constituency seats and 100 'party-list' seats - or seats won by parties based on their share of national votes. Below are preliminary results of Sunday's ballot, according to the Election Commission of Thailand, which were updated on Monday with 99% of the vote counted. The tabulation of party-list seats is based on a Reuters tally of voting data from the election commission.

Move Forward: 151 seats (112 constituency, 39 party-list) Pheu Thai: 141 seats (112 constituency, 29 party-list) Bhumjaithai: 71 seats (68 constituency, 3 party-list) Palang Pracharat: 40 seats (39 constituency, 1 party-list) United Thai Nation: 36 seats (23 constituency, 13 party-list) Democrat Party: 25 seats (22 constituency, 3 party-list) Chart Thai Pattana: 10 seats (9 constituency, 1 party-list) Prachachart: 9 seats (7 constituency, 2 party-list) Thai Sang Thai: 6 seats (5 constituency, 1 part-list) Pheu Thai Rumapalang: 2 constituency seats Chart Pattana Kla: 2 seats (1 constituency seats, 1 party-list) Seri Ruam Thai: 1 party-list seat New Democrat: 1 party-list seat Fair Party: 1 party-list seat New Party: 1 party-list Party of Thai Counties: 1 party-list seat Palung Sungkom Mai: 1 party-list seat Thai Teachers for People: 1 party-list seat

