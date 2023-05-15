Left Menu

Preliminary results of Thailand's election

Thailand's opposition Move Forward and Pheu Thai parties won the most seats in Sunday's election, paving the way for a challenge to a military status quo after nearly a decade of government led or backed by the army. Parliamentary seats are distributed based on 400 open constituency seats and 100 'party-list' seats - or seats won by parties based on their share of national votes.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 15-05-2023 10:08 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 10:06 IST
Preliminary results of Thailand's election
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's opposition Move Forward and Pheu Thai parties won the most seats in Sunday's election, paving the way for a challenge to a military status quo after nearly a decade of government led or backed by the army.

Parliamentary seats are distributed based on 400 open constituency seats and 100 'party-list' seats - or seats won by parties based on their share of national votes. Below are preliminary results of Sunday's ballot, according to the Election Commission of Thailand, which were updated on Monday with 99% of the vote counted. The tabulation of party-list seats is based on a Reuters tally of voting data from the election commission.

Move Forward: 151 seats (112 constituency, 39 party-list) Pheu Thai: 141 seats (112 constituency, 29 party-list) Bhumjaithai: 71 seats (68 constituency, 3 party-list) Palang Pracharat: 40 seats (39 constituency, 1 party-list) United Thai Nation: 36 seats (23 constituency, 13 party-list) Democrat Party: 25 seats (22 constituency, 3 party-list) Chart Thai Pattana: 10 seats (9 constituency, 1 party-list) Prachachart: 9 seats (7 constituency, 2 party-list) Thai Sang Thai: 6 seats (5 constituency, 1 part-list) Pheu Thai Rumapalang: 2 constituency seats Chart Pattana Kla: 2 seats (1 constituency seats, 1 party-list) Seri Ruam Thai: 1 party-list seat New Democrat: 1 party-list seat Fair Party: 1 party-list seat New Party: 1 party-list Party of Thai Counties: 1 party-list seat Palung Sungkom Mai: 1 party-list seat Thai Teachers for People: 1 party-list seat 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023