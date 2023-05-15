Left Menu

Zelenskiy seeks positive decision on Ukraine NATO bid at July summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a new appeal to NATO on Monday to make a "positive political decision" on Kyiv's membership bid at a July summit. Ukraine's Western partners have provided it with weapons to fight Russia's invasion.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 15-05-2023 14:10 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 14:06 IST
Zelenskiy seeks positive decision on Ukraine NATO bid at July summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a new appeal to NATO on Monday to make a "positive political decision" on Kyiv's membership bid at a July summit.

Ukraine's Western partners have provided it with weapons to fight Russia's invasion. But Kyiv wants stronger security guarantees for the future and hopes to join the NATO military alliance, which is due to hold a summit in Vilnius in July. "It is time to remove the biggest security uncertainty in Europe — that is, to approve a positive political decision on (Ukrainian) membership in NATO," he said in a video address to the Copenhagen Democracy Summit.

"This is worth doing at the July summit already. This will be a timely signal." Zelenskiy is on a tour of European capitals to shore up support before an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive to try to retake Russian-occupied territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023