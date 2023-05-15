Left Menu

Banner of BJP leaders with garland of slippers appears in Puttur

The banner, put up by aggrieved Hindu workers of the constituency in Puttur, offers respectful homage to the two leaders, who they consider as those responsible for denying a seat to Hindutva activist Arun Kumar Puthila, who contested as an independent in the segment, leading to BJPs loss.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-05-2023 14:10 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 14:10 IST
Banner of BJP leaders with garland of slippers appears in Puttur
  • Country:
  • India

Disappointed over losing the Hindu bastion of Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district to the Congress, BJP cadres have put up a banner featuring former Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda and MP and state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel with a garland of slippers. The banner, put up by ''aggrieved Hindu workers'' of the constituency in Puttur, offers ''respectful homage'' to the two leaders, who they consider as those responsible for denying a seat to Hindutva activist Arun Kumar Puthila, who contested as an independent in the segment, leading to BJP's loss. BJP candidate Asha Thimmppa Gowda could garner only 37,558 votes in Puttur where its rebel candidate Arun Kumar Puthila scored 62,458 votes. The Congress candidate Ashok Kumar Rai, who polled 66,607 votes emerged the winner. BJP had faced a rebellion from its own cadre in Puttur who revolted against the party ignoring Puthila for the seat. The election turned out to be a close contest between Puthila and Rai, with the latter ultimately recording victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023