Central banker Odor appointed as Slovakia's caretaker prime minister
Slovak President Zuzana Caputova appointed Ludovit Odor prime minister on Monday, giving his cabinet a task to lead the country to an early election in September.
Odor, 46, is a respected, politically independent economist coming from the euro zone country's central bank board. His appointment follows the collapse of a centre-right coalition that ruled since the last election in 2020.
