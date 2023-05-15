Left Menu

Eight new local bodies MLCs take oath in Andhra Pradesh

Updated: 15-05-2023 14:52 IST
Eight new members of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council who were elected from various local body constituencies were sworn in on Monday in the State Assembly.

Among the new MLCs who took the oath in a ceremony presided over by Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju are P Ramasubba Reddy featured from Kadapa, Meriga Muralidhar from Nellore and Kavuru Srinivas and Vanka Ravindranath from West Godavari.

Kudipudi Satyanarayana Rao from East Godavari, Narthu Rama Rao from Srikakulam, Subhramanyam Cipai from Srikakulam and A Madhusudan from Kurnool are the others, a press note shared by the state government on Monday said.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Boodi Muthyala Naidu, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, I & PR Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

