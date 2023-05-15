Cambodia opposition Candlelight Party to appeal disqualification from election

Cambodia's sole opposition Candlelight Party said on Monday it would appeal in the country's constitutional body against the election commission's decision to disqualify it from July's general election.

Son Chhay, deputy president of the Candlelight Party, said via text message: "My party will take the case further to the constitutional council. We have one week to do so."

