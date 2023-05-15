Left Menu

BJP disgraceful when it loses, its attempts to disturb social harmony will be defeated in K'taka: Cong

The Congress on Monday claimed that the BJP is disgraceful when it loses elections and accused the rival party of making mischievous attempts to disturb social harmony, asserting that the factories manufacturing hate are hyperactive.The strong criticism of the Congress came after the BJP attacked it citing the comments of Karnataka Waqf Board chief Shafi Sadi demanding that the grand old party appoint a Muslim deputy chief minister in the state.In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, When it wins the BJP is graceless.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 22:48 IST
BJP disgraceful when it loses, its attempts to disturb social harmony will be defeated in K'taka: Cong
The Congress on Monday claimed that the BJP is ''disgraceful'' when it loses elections and accused the rival party of making ''mischievous attempts'' to disturb social harmony, asserting that the ''factories manufacturing hate are hyperactive''.

The strong criticism of the Congress came after the BJP attacked it citing the comments of Karnataka Waqf Board chief Shafi Sadi demanding that the grand old party appoint a Muslim deputy chief minister in the state.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, ''When it wins the BJP is graceless. When it loses BJP is disgraceful. This is the only thing to be said about how it is reacting to the resounding defeat in Karnataka. The factories manufacturing hate and poison are hyperactive.'' ''The people of Karnataka are wiser. They will remain vigilant and defeat these mischievous attempts of the BJP to disturb social harmony,'' he said.

Earlier, BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya attacked the Congress, saying, ''Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister should be a Muslim: Waqf board chief Shafi Sadi… '…that 30 seats be given to us (to contest)… We got 15, and 9 Muslim candidates have won. In about 72 constituencies, the Congress won purely because of the Muslims. We, as a community, have given a lot to the Congress. Now it's time we get something in return. We want a Muslim Deputy Chief Minister and five ministers with good portfolios like Home, Revenue and Education. It's the responsibility of the Congress to thank us with this…'' ''Secularism of the Congress kinds comes with a price. Looks like the Congress has gone overboard with its commitments, thinking they will never win, but unfortunately for them, their plans have gone awry,'' Malviya tweeted.

Hitting back at Malviya, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, ''I understand your need to fake. But this is a bit too much. Shafi Sadi is backed by BJP.'' In the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress won 135 of the 224 seats, while the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats, respectively.

