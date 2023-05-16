"Rozgar Mela an ideal program for job creation in future": Union Minister Kaushal Kishore

Union Minister of State Kaushal Kishore on Tuesday distributed 300 appointment letters at a Rozgar Mela which was held at a railway auditorium in Vijayawada and said that a 'Rozgar Mela' is an ideal program for job creation in the future. On the occasion, Union Minister Kaushal Kishore said that Rozgar Mela conveys our Prime Minister's commitment to give high priority to employment generation.

"I have given appointment papers to 300 people here in this Rozgar Mela which is being organized in 45 regions across the country. It is a great thing to provide new opportunities to ten lakh people across the country. It conveys our Prime Minister's commitment to giving high priority to employment generation," he said. "This job fair is an ideal program for job creation in the future. This is a good opportunity for the youth to participate in the development of the country," he added.

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the National Rozgar Mela via video conferencing and distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various Government departments and organisations. Underlining the tedious process of recruitment which existed earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that now the process has been simplified by making it online where a provision for self-attestation of documents has also been introduced.

"In the last nine years, the government has prioritized the recruitment process by making it faster, transparent and unbiased. Recalling the difficulties faced in the recruitment process, the Prime Minister pointed out that the Staff Selection Board took roughly 15-18 months to onboard the new recruits whereas today it takes only 6-8 months. The tedious process of recruitment which existed earlier starting from acquiring the application form to submitting it via post has now been simplified by making it online where a provision for self-attestation of documents has also been introduced," he said. The Prime Minister urged the recruits to make full use of this opportunity and highlighted the government's emphasis on the skill development of its employees through the iGoT Karmayogi module, an online learning platform. (ANI)

