Veteran journalist Sheetla Singh passes away in Ayodhya

Veteran journalist Sheetla Singh, who presented a unique example of running a newspaper on the cooperative model, breathed his last here on Tuesday, according to family sources. He was 94.

Singh died at the Ayodhya district hospital.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the demise of Singh. A three-time member of the Press Council of India, Singh also served as the president of the Indian Languages Newspaper Association and the Hindi Newspaper Conference.

Singh was the most active during the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute and tried to resolve it through negotiations. He has also written a book on the Ayodhya dispute.

He was also known for his close friendships with socialist leaders George Fernandes, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Singh's last rites will not be held as he had donated his body for medical research and education to the Ayodhya medical college before his death, the sources said.

