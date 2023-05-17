Left Menu

AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani dies at 74 in Lucknow

Senior advocate and secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board Zafaryab Jilani died in a hospital in Lucknow on Wednesday. Jilanis son Najam Zafaryab told PTI that his father died at a local hospital around 11.50 am following a long illness.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-05-2023 13:15 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 13:15 IST
AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani dies at 74 in Lucknow
  • Country:
  • India

Senior advocate and secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board Zafaryab Jilani died in a hospital in Lucknow on Wednesday. He was 74. Jilani's son Najam Zafaryab told PTI that his father died at a local hospital around 11.50 am following a long illness. He is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter. Jilani, an advocate in the Babri Masjid case, had been the Additional Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh.

Najam said his father's last rites will be performed at Aishbagh cemetery in Lucknow Wednesday evening.

Senior cleric Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said, ''Zafaryab Jilani contested the Babri Masjid case in various courts and was also the convenor of the Babri Masjid Action Committee along with being the secretary of various educational institutions. I hope that Allah gives him absolution and strength to the people he has left behind.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV vaccine to protect newborns; Seven things to know about bats and pandemic risk and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV...

 Global
4
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023