Decision on Karnataka CM likely today or tomorrow; Cabinet will be in place within 48-72 hours

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2023 15:33 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 15:33 IST
Decision on Karnataka CM likely today or tomorrow; Cabinet will be in place within 48-72 hours
Amid intense speculation over the next chief minister of Karnataka, the Congress has said a decision on it is likely on Wednesday or Thursday and a new cabinet in the state will be in place in the next 48-72 hours.

The Opposition party asserted that Karnataka will have a five-year-long stable government and urged people not to believe in speculation and ''fake news'' which it alleged was being peddled by the BJP.

Addressing the media outside Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's 10 Rajaji Marg residence where hectic parleys are on to decide on the party's chief ministerial pick with Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar being the top contenders for the post, AICC in-charge of state Randeep Surjewala said the party chief has been authorised to appoint the leader of the legislature party and that is why deliberations are underway.

''Do not resort to any speculation, whenever a decision is taken by the Congress president, we will be happy to inform you. I am only here to quash multiple rumours and hearsay ...that are being played on multiple news channels. Please don't believe in it,'' Surjewala told reporters.

Whenever Congress takes a decision either Wednesday or Thursday, the party will be the first one to inform the media, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

