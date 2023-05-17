Left Menu

Norway's ailing king celebrates Constitution Day as thousands of flag-waving children cheer

In August, he spent three days with a fever at a hospital and in December, he was also admitted for an infection that required intravenous antibiotics.In October 2020, the king underwent surgery to replace a heart valve after being hospitalised with breathing difficulties.The king is Norways head of state but holds no political power, so the duties are ceremonial.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 17-05-2023 15:54 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 15:43 IST
Norway's ailing king celebrates Constitution Day as thousands of flag-waving children cheer
King Harald Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Norway's King Harald V, who was released from a hospital earlier this week, appeared Wednesday on the royal castle's balcony to salute the thousands of children marching by as the Scandinavian country celebrated its Constitution Day.

Cheering and shouting, waving blue-white-red Norwegian flags, kindergarten and school students marched in front of the royal palace where Harald, 86, and his wife, Queen Sonja, sat and waved back to the vast crowd, many of whom wore traditional costumes.

Elsewhere in Oslo, the chairman of the Ukrainian parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, who was visiting his Norwegian counterpart, stood on another balcony and waved at a cheering flag-waving crowd, saying he hoped that “we as soon as possible can celebrate like this in Ukraine.” The holiday marks the day the country commemorates the signing of the 1814 Constitution of Norway. Earlier in the day, Harald's son and heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, and his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, had another march in front of their home, Harald was released from Oslo's main hospital on Monday after treatment for an infection.

The aging monarch, who has been seen using crutches in recent years, has been hospitalised several times in recent months. In August, he spent three days with a fever at a hospital and in December, he was also admitted for an infection that required intravenous antibiotics.

In October 2020, the king underwent surgery to replace a heart valve after being hospitalised with breathing difficulties.

The king is Norway's head of state but holds no political power, so the duties are ceremonial. He ascended to the throne following the death of his father, King Olav, in 1991.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV vaccine to protect newborns; Seven things to know about bats and pandemic risk and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV...

 Global
4
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023