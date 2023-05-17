Biden: Confident we will get budget agreement, will not default on debt

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was confident he and top Republican and Democratic lawmakers will reach a budget agreement and that the U.S. will not default on its debt.

Biden, speaking before traveling to Japan for a G7 meeting, said debt negotiators would meet on Wednesday and that he will be in close touch with them during his travel.

