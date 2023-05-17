Left Menu

Mamata pays surprise visit to govt offices

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-05-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 20:54 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to a couple of government departments, and spoke to officials about the functioning of those divisions.

Soon after reaching the state secretariat ‘Nabanna’, Banerjee went to the Land & Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation Department, and then to the Finance Department, an official source said. ''The CM enquired about the progress of ongoing projects, spoke to employees and asked about the well-being of their family members,'' he said.

Banerjee, who was accompanied by Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi, also wanted to know about the status of the employees’ attendance, the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

