Mexico's president hopes bringing forward elections can resolve Ecuador situation

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 21:26 IST
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he hopes Ecuador can resolve its "internal situation" with a procedure to bring forward elections, shortly after the Ecuadorean president dissolved the legislature.

Hours earlier, President Guillermo Lasso dissolved Ecuador's National Assembly in a decree, bringing forward legislative and presidential elections, a day after he presented his defense in an impeachment process against him.

