Mexico's president hopes bringing forward elections can resolve Ecuador situation

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he hopes Ecuador can resolve its "internal situation" with a procedure to bring forward elections, shortly after the Ecuadorean president dissolved the legislature.

Hours earlier, President Guillermo Lasso dissolved Ecuador's National Assembly in a decree, bringing forward legislative and presidential elections, a day after he presented his defense in an impeachment process against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)