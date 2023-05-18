Thailand's Move Forward Party confident of forming stable government

The leader of the Move Forward Party that won Thailand's election this week on Thursday said he was confident of being able to form a government that would be stable and balanced.

Leader Pita Limjaroenrat was speaking at a press conference as part of an alliance of eight parties worth about 312 lower house seats, short of the 376 votes needed from the 750-member bicameral legislature to vote in a prime minister to form a government. He also said he was not concerned about any pending cases against him seeking to disqualify him.

