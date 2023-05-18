Left Menu

Thailand's Move Forward Party confident of forming stable government

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2023 09:23 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 09:23 IST
The leader of the Move Forward Party that won Thailand's election this week on Thursday said he was confident of being able to form a government that would be stable and balanced.

Leader Pita Limjaroenrat was speaking at a press conference as part of an alliance of eight parties worth about 312 lower house seats, short of the 376 votes needed from the 750-member bicameral legislature to vote in a prime minister to form a government. He also said he was not concerned about any pending cases against him seeking to disqualify him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

