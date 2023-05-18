Left Menu

BJP candidates for bypolls to two UP MLC seats file nomination

The BJPs Padamsen Choudhary and Manvender Singh filed their nominations for the by-election to two Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats on Thursday, the last date to file the papers.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were among those present on the occasion.The two seats had fallen vacant following the resignation of Laxman Acharya after he was appointed the Sikkim governor and the death of BJP member Banwari Lal Dohre.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-05-2023 15:14 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 15:14 IST
BJP candidates for bypolls to two UP MLC seats file nomination
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP's Padamsen Choudhary and Manvender Singh filed their nominations for the by-election to two Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats on Thursday, the last date to file the papers.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were among those present on the occasion.

The two seats had fallen vacant following the resignation of Laxman Acharya after he was appointed the Sikkim governor and the death of BJP member Banwari Lal Dohre. While Acharya's tenure was till January 2027, Dohre's term was to expire in July 2028.

The notification for the bypoll was issued on May 11 and Thursday was announced as the last day to file nominations, a senior official said.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on Friday. The last date to withdraw nominations is May 22. The polling, if required, will be held on May 29 and the results declared on the same day, the official said.

The BJP on Wednesday announced Choudhary and Singh as its candidates for the bypoll to the 100-member Upper House, where the party enjoys a comfortable majority.

Singh has served two terms as an MLC and also held the post of president of the party's Kanpur-Bundelkhand unit, Bahraich native Choudhary is has been a Lok Sabha MP.

The BJP has 255 MLAs in the 403-member assembly while its allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) has 13 legislators and the NISHAD Party six. The Samajwadi Party has 109 MLAs while its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal has nine.

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party has six MLAs, and the Congress and the Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) have two each. The Bahujan Samaj Party has one member in the assembly. Members of the Lower House will also vote in the by-election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
4
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023