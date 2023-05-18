Rattan Lal Kataria: Remembered also for poetry, parody

Former Union minister and BJP MP Rattan Lal Kataria, who died Thursday, had a childhood passion for singing which he put to good use in politics.

A law graduate with a master's degree in political science, the 71-year-old was also known for writing short poems – and for borrowing lines from film songs while campaigning in elections.

The three-time MP from Ambala and a prominent Dalit face of the BJP died at the PGIMER here.

As a 13-year-old, Kataria, who was born in a village in Yamunanagar district, received an award from Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for his singing skills.

In the 2004 Lok Sabha polls, and in the subsequent elections he fought, Kataria used his melodious voice to seek votes for the BJP.

He would borrow tunes from old and new Hindi film songs and rewrite the lines to praise the party.

In 2004, Kataria tweaked lines from Mughal-e-Azam.

The original song said, "Teri mehfil mein kismat aazma kar hum bhi dekhenge''.

Kataria's version recited at his public meetings went like this: ''Kamal kay phool par mohar lagakar hum bhi dekhenge... Atalji kay zara nazdeek jakar hum be dekhenge.'' The original was about love. The modified version urged voters to try the "lotus" election symbol and come close to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Kataria had then told PTI, ''I find this is a novel way to communicate with people. For me, it serves a dual purpose. One, singing and writing poetry is a hobby for me and the other reason is that the message goes down well with the masses." "Routine speeches can be boring sometimes and I have found that people listen to you more keenly," he said.

On Thursday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar recalled the Ambala MP's cheerful nature and said it endeared leaders not only from the party but across the political spectrum.

He had a penchant for poetry and singing, and even his political rivals used to admire his qualities, Khattar told reporters.

The CM said Kataria always wore a smile on his face and never said anything in his life to hurt anyone.

Kataria came from a humble background and rose to become a Union minister through hard work, he said.

The CM said Kataria had good relations with Narendra Modi, who would ask about him at party meetings.

On Thursday, the prime minister offered condolences on Kataria's death.

"He will be remembered for his rich contribution towards public service and social justice. He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Haryana," Modi tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)