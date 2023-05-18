Left Menu

Telangana BJP announces 'BC Declaration' for welfare of backward classes

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-05-2023 19:16 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 19:16 IST
The BJP in Telangana on Thursday announced a 'BC Declaration' listing out promises to be implemented for the welfare of backward classes if the party comes to power in the Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year.

The promises include allocation of funds in the state budget proportionate to the population of backward classes and giving constitutional status to the state BC Commission.

The 'BC Declaration', announced at an 'OBC Conclave' organised by the party here, also promised financial assistance to backward class students who would like to pursue higher education abroad and giving importance to BC leaders in filling up nominated posts.

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said a massive rally of backward classes would be organised in Hyderabad soon to highlight the issues faced by backward classes.

The release quoted him as saying that the 'OBC Conclave' today was not against any other community or caste.

The conclave was opposed to the ''family rule'' of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the policies of the Congress, said Kumar, who is the Karimnagar MP.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave great importance to OBCs through various measures, including induction of a large number of OBC leaders into the Union Cabinet, Chief Minister Rao denied the due share to backward classes in political representation, he claimed.

Rao made the backward classes ''content with accepting freebies'' like sheep, cattle and fish (under different government schemes), Kumar alleged.

