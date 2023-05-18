Left Menu

South Korea keen to collaborate with West Bengal to boost economic relations: envoy

South Korea on Thursday expressed its desire to boost economic ties with West Bengal which serves as the gateway to South East Asia.Ambassador of Republic of Korea to India, Chang Jae-bok, said that so far, Korean business has been primarily centralised in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune.This is why we are focussing on the untapped potential of East India, particularly West Bengal.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-05-2023 19:30 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 19:30 IST
South Korea keen to collaborate with West Bengal to boost economic relations: envoy

South Korea on Thursday expressed its desire to boost economic ties with West Bengal which serves as the gateway to South East Asia.

Ambassador of Republic of Korea to India, Chang Jae-bok, said that so far, Korean business has been primarily centralised in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune.

''This is why we are focussing on the untapped potential of East India, particularly West Bengal. I believe there is substantial scope in collaboration with West Bengal in future'', he said.

The Korean ambassador met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the day. ''We shared views on how to enhance cooperation between West Bengal and Korea'', he said.

According to the Korean envoy, West Bengal is home to the second-largest number of MSMEs in India.

''The state shares international borders with Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh, and domestic borders with five other Indian states'', he said.

The envoy said this year marks the golden jubilee of diplomatic ties between Korea and India which witnessed development in economic, political and cultural relations between the two countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
4
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023