When Nepal gets hit by quake, Indian govt reaches out before its own govt does: BJP chief

Talking about the changed foreign policy dynamic under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday said when an earthquake strikes Nepal, the Indian government reaches out with help even before its own government does.

He was speaking at a meeting of the Maharashtra BJP's executive committee in Pune.

"Today when Nepal is struck by earthquake, the Indian government has reached the spot (with assistance) before Nepal's own government did. When Sri Lanka faces an economic crisis, India is ready to help it,'' he said.

Nepal was struck by a devastating earthquake in April 2015, while Sri Lanka faced a grave economic crisis last year.

The BJP chief also claimed that ''our government'' (leaders) had not visited Nepal, Sri Lanka for as long as 20 years before Modi became PM.

Earlier, the United States or Russia considered India and Pakistan to be on par and spoke about the two neighbours in the same breath, Nadda said.

''Post-2014 elections, they have started talking only about India as it has progressed further and Pakistan has languished where it was,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)