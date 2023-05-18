Left Menu

When Nepal gets hit by quake, Indian govt reaches out before its own govt does: BJP chief

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2023 20:34 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 20:34 IST
When Nepal gets hit by quake, Indian govt reaches out before its own govt does: BJP chief
  • Country:
  • India

Talking about the changed foreign policy dynamic under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday said when an earthquake strikes Nepal, the Indian government reaches out with help even before its own government does.

He was speaking at a meeting of the Maharashtra BJP's executive committee in Pune.

"Today when Nepal is struck by earthquake, the Indian government has reached the spot (with assistance) before Nepal's own government did. When Sri Lanka faces an economic crisis, India is ready to help it,'' he said.

Nepal was struck by a devastating earthquake in April 2015, while Sri Lanka faced a grave economic crisis last year.

The BJP chief also claimed that ''our government'' (leaders) had not visited Nepal, Sri Lanka for as long as 20 years before Modi became PM.

Earlier, the United States or Russia considered India and Pakistan to be on par and spoke about the two neighbours in the same breath, Nadda said.

''Post-2014 elections, they have started talking only about India as it has progressed further and Pakistan has languished where it was,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023