UK defence minister Wallace: Storm Shadow missiles have been used in Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 20:39 IST
Long-range Storm Shadow missiles provided to Ukraine by Britain have been used, British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday.
"All I can say is it is my understanding that it has been used since we announced its deployment to Ukraine, but I'm not going to go into further details," Wallace said at a press conference.
