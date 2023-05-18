Left Menu

"Former PM Deve Gowda will guide everyone ...": Bommai

"Former PM, HD Deve Gowda is a senior leader and he will guide everyone when it comes to land, water, and language of Karnataka. Every year I will come and wish former PM Deve Gowda his birthday, this year too I come here to wish him," Bommai said.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2023 23:42 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 23:16 IST
"Former PM Deve Gowda will guide everyone ...": Bommai
Outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that former Prime Minister, HD Deve Gowda is a senior leader who will guide everyone when it comes to land, water, and language of Karnataka. "Former PM, HD Deve Gowda is a senior leader and he will guide everyone when it comes to land, water, and language of Karnataka. Every year I will come and wish former PM Deve Gowda his birthday, this year too I come here to wish him," Bommai said.

Asked whether he came to seek the support of Janata Dal (Secular) to launch the fight against the Congress Party, he said, "I came only to wish him on his birthday and nothing else was discussed as the government has not formed yet." Former Prime Minister and JD (S) Chief HD Deve Gowda on Thursday visited Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Temple and offered prayers on his 90th birthday.

Gowda served as the 11th prime minister of India from June 1996 to April 1997. He was previously the 14th Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1994 to 1996 and presently, is a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha representing Karnataka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Congress leader Siddaramaiah were among others who greeted JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on his birthday.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Greetings to our former PM HD Deve Gowda Ji on his birthday. His contribution towards our nation is noteworthy. Praying for his long and healthy life." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023