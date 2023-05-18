"Former PM Deve Gowda will guide everyone ...": Bommai

The outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that former Prime Minister, HD Deve Gowda is a senior leader who will guide everyone when it comes to land, water, and language of Karnataka. "Former PM, HD Deve Gowda is a senior leader and he will guide everyone when it comes to land, water, and language of Karnataka. Every year I will come and wish former PM Deve Gowda his birthday, this year too I come here to wish him," Bommai said.

Asked whether he came to seek the support of Janata Dal (Secular) to launch the fight against the Congress Party, he said, "I came only to wish him on his birthday and nothing else was discussed as the government has not formed yet." Former Prime Minister and JD (S) Chief HD Deve Gowda on Thursday visited Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Temple and offered prayers on his 90th birthday.

Gowda served as the 11th prime minister of India from June 1996 to April 1997. He was previously the 14th Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1994 to 1996 and presently, is a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha representing Karnataka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Congress leader Siddaramaiah were among others who greeted JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on his birthday.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Greetings to our former PM HD Deve Gowda Ji on his birthday. His contribution towards our nation is noteworthy. Praying for his long and healthy life." (ANI)

