S.Korea finance minister, China ambassador to discuss economic cooperation

South Korea's ambassador to Washington said early this month Seoul would soon pursue senior-level engagements with Beijing amid heightened diplomatic tensions between the two neighbouring economic powerhouses over geopolitical issues. In a short statement, it provided no details other than that Minister Choo Kyung-ho, also a deputy prime minister, was due to meet Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming for 30 minutes from 9:30 a.m.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 06:30 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 06:30 IST
South Korea's finance minister was due to hold a meeting with China's ambassador to the country on Friday to discuss economic cooperation among other topics, Seoul's finance ministry said. South Korea's ambassador to Washington said early this month Seoul would soon pursue senior-level engagements with Beijing amid heightened diplomatic tensions between the two neighbouring economic powerhouses over geopolitical issues.

In a short statement, it provided no details other than that Minister Choo Kyung-ho, also a deputy prime minister, was due to meet Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming for 30 minutes from 9:30 a.m. (0030 GMT) at a government building in central Seoul. On the economic front, South Korea has been hard hit by a slump in exports to China. Shipments have fallen for 12 out of the past 13 months on a year-on-year basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

