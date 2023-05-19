S.Korea finance minister, China ambassador to discuss economic cooperation

South Korea's finance minister was due to hold a meeting with China's ambassador to the country on Friday to discuss economic cooperation among other topics, Seoul's finance ministry said. South Korea's ambassador to Washington said early this month Seoul would soon pursue senior-level engagements with Beijing amid heightened diplomatic tensions between the two neighbouring economic powerhouses over geopolitical issues.

In a short statement, it provided no details other than that Minister Choo Kyung-ho, also a deputy prime minister, was due to meet Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming for 30 minutes from 9:30 a.m. (0030 GMT) at a government building in central Seoul. On the economic front, South Korea has been hard hit by a slump in exports to China. Shipments have fallen for 12 out of the past 13 months on a year-on-year basis.

