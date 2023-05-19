Lebanon receives Interpol notice for c.bank governor -interior minister

Lebanon has received an Interpol notice issued for its central bank governor Riad Salameh, the country's caretaker interior minister Bassam Mawlawi told Reuters on Friday.

The notice was issued after France put out its own arrest warrant for Salameh as part of its investigation into whether the governor embezzled hundreds of millions of dollars in public funds, an accusation he denies.

