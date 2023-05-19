South Korea's Yoon and Australia PM agree to increase defence cooperation -Yoon's office
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have agreed to increase defense cooperation during a bilateral summit, Yoon's office said on Friday.
Albanese also said he hoped for more joint military drills. The two leaders are attending the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan.
