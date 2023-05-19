Putin: West is trying to break Russia up into dozens of different states
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday the West was trying to drive a wedge between different ethnic and national groups in Russia, and break the country up into dozens of different states.
He said the more sanctions the West hits Russia with, the greater the level of cohesion within Russian society.
