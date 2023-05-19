Ukraine's Zelenskiy asks for support at Arab league summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged countries at an Arab League summit on Friday to support his peace initiative to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

Zelenskiy, who is making his first trip to Saudi Arabia, said in an address that delegates would each receive the text of the 10-point peace plan and asked them to work with Ukraine directly without intermediaries.

