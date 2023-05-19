Pakistan police enter EX-PM Khan's home to search for suspects
Pakistani police and government officials on Friday entered former prime minister Imran Khan's home to search for suspects authorities alleged were involved in attacks on government and army buildings.
Police official Ammad Ahmad and Khan's aide Iftikhar Durrani said the teams have entered the home.
