Left Menu

Tesco chair Allan to step down after inappropriate behaviour claims

Tesco chairman John Allan will step down at the group's annual shareholders' meeting next month, with Britain's biggest retailer saying claims of inappropriate behaviour against him risked becoming a distraction to the business.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 20:39 IST
Tesco chair Allan to step down after inappropriate behaviour claims

Tesco chairman John Allan will step down at the group's annual shareholders' meeting next month, with Britain's biggest retailer saying claims of inappropriate behaviour against him risked becoming a distraction to the business. One of Britain's highest-profile corporate names, Allan, 74, is often featured in British media commenting on retail and general business matters. He has chaired Tesco since 2015 and also chairs housebuilder Barratt Developments, where he is due to step down in September.

The supermarket group said on Friday that his tenure as chairman was in any case due to end shortly, with a succession planning process making progress and expected to conclude in the near future. However, prior to Friday's update from Tesco, Allan was due to seek re-election at the June 16 annual general meeting (AGM).

Tesco said that pending the appointment of a new chairman, senior independent director Byron Grote will become interim chair and will chair the AGM. Earlier this month, the Guardian newspaper reported that Allan was facing claims of inappropriate behaviour from four women.

One of the allegations relates to Allan's conduct at Tesco and three to his time at business lobby group the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), where he was president from 2018-2020. Three of these allegations are vigorously denied by Allan, and for the other Allan unreservedly apologised for a comment he made, Tesco said.

"While we have received no complaints about John's conduct and made no findings of wrongdoing, these allegations risk becoming a distraction to Tesco," Grote said. He thanked Allan for his "substantial contribution" to the business.

When Allan joined Tesco in March 2015, the group was in the early stages of recovery from an accounting scandal that knocked millions of pounds off its profits and billions off its share price. Five years later then CEO Dave Lewis and Allan were able to declare Tesco's turnaround complete, with its position once again reinforced as the clear market leader among Britain's supermarkets.

Allan also steered Tesco's board through the COVID-19 pandemic and appointed Ken Murphy as Lewis' successor. Shares in Tesco were down 0.5% in afternoon trading.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
4
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023