Left Menu

Ontario to offer more money for Stellantis to resume battery plant

Canada's federal government has argued that the province of Ontario, where the battery plant is being built, should pay its share to resolve the dispute. Ford earlier this week pushed back against it but on Friday agreed to open the purse strings, though he declined to provide details.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 21:41 IST
Ontario to offer more money for Stellantis to resume battery plant

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Friday that his government will put more money on the table to help carmaker Stellantis resume its battery plant in Canada. Stellantis on Monday stopped construction at a C$5 billion ($3.7 billion) electric-vehicle battery plant in Canada, which is being built in partnership with South Korea's LG Energy Solution (LGES), saying Canada has not fulfilled the promises.

Stellantis and LGES announced their battery plant investment in March last year, but tensions emerged when the United States in August passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a massive package of clean-tech incentives for companies. Canada's federal government has argued that the province of Ontario, where the battery plant is being built, should pay its share to resolve the dispute.

Ford earlier this week pushed back against it but on Friday agreed to open the purse strings, though he declined to provide details. "I will confirm...we're putting more money on the table there," Ford told reporters.

"This is all about saving jobs and giving people the quality of life they deserve in southwestern Ontario," he added. In April, Canada agreed to provide up to C$13 billion in manufacturing tax credits and a C$700 million grant to lure German automaker Volkswagen AG to build its North American battery plant in the country. It was the biggest single investment ever in Canada's electric-vehicle supply chain.

Ontario's provincial government pledged C$500 million in direct investment to the German carmaker, the same amount it offered to Stellantis last year. Earlier this week, Canada's Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said the federal government has increased its planned support to Stellantis and that to break the "stalemate," it is important that Ontario "pay its fair share."

Stellantis declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
4
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023